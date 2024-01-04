RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
New Jersey Imam shot dead outside mosque
January 04, 2024  10:52
image
An Imam, Hassan Sharif, was shot dead outside a Masjid Muhammad mosque in New Jersey on Wednesday, The New York Times reported quoting the authorities. 

 The imam, Hassan Sharif, was shot outside the Masjid Muhammad mosque in Newark. The police arrived at the scene of the shooting shortly after 6 am, according to Fritz Frage, Newark's public safety director. 

 It reported that the killer has been on the run and the motive for the killing is still unknown. As the Islamic call to prayer rang out across South Orange Avenue outside the mosque, hundreds of mourners gathered for a vigil in honour of Sharif. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

ASI urges court not to make Gyanvapi survey public for 4 weeks
ASI urges court not to make Gyanvapi survey public for 4 weeks

The Archeological Survey of India (ASI) on Wednesday urged a Varanasi court not to make its Gyanvapi mosque complex survey report public for at least four more weeks, according to the lawyer for the Hindu side.

Kejriwal skips ED summons, AAP alleges bid to arrest
Kejriwal skips ED summons, AAP alleges bid to arrest

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday skipped the third summons by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Delhi excise policy case and cited Rajya Sabha polls, Republic Day preparations and the probe agency's...

Ex-model accused in gangster's death shot in the head in Gurugram
Ex-model accused in gangster's death shot in the head in Gurugram

A former model who was one of the accused in a gangster's murder in an alleged fake police encounter in Mumbai was shot dead in a hotel in Gurugram months after she was granted bail, the police said on Wednesday.

6 ducks... India's unwanted record at Newlands!
6 ducks... India's unwanted record at Newlands!

23 wickets and several records fell on the opening day of the second and final Test in Cape Town on Wednesday.

ED action looming, Soren's MLAs say he will remain Jharkhand CM
ED action looming, Soren's MLAs say he will remain Jharkhand CM

Legislators of the ruling coalition partners in Jharkhand expressed solidarity with the Hemant Soren government on Wednesday and said the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader will continue as the chief minister.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances