New Jersey Imam shot dead outside mosque





The imam, Hassan Sharif, was shot outside the Masjid Muhammad mosque in Newark. The police arrived at the scene of the shooting shortly after 6 am, according to Fritz Frage, Newark's public safety director.





It reported that the killer has been on the run and the motive for the killing is still unknown. As the Islamic call to prayer rang out across South Orange Avenue outside the mosque, hundreds of mourners gathered for a vigil in honour of Sharif. -- ANI

