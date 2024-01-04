RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Maha appoints woman IPS as DGP, she is...
January 04, 2024  16:58
NSA Ajit Doval with Rashmi Shukla. File pic
NSA Ajit Doval with Rashmi Shukla. File pic
Rashmi Shukla appointed as Maharashtra's Director General of Police. Shukla is one of the most senior IPS officers in the state, having joined the service in 1988. She has a reputation of being a dynamic and proactive officer, who launched several initiatives like 'buddy cop' to enhance the safety and security of women and senior citizens in Pune, where she served as the Police Commissioner. 

She also headed the State Intelligence Department (SID), where she was responsible for gathering and analyzing intelligence inputs. She was shunted out from her SID post to a non-executive post of Civil Defence by the MVA government. She then opted for central deputation as ADG Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and was posted in Hyderabad till now.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Lord Ram was a non-vegetarian: NCP leader sparks row
Lord Ram was a non-vegetarian: NCP leader sparks row

'Where would a person living in the forest for 14 years go to find vegetarian food? Is it correct or not (question to the public)? Tell me when I am telling the truth'

30 RD Burman Gems You May Not Have Heard
30 RD Burman Gems You May Not Have Heard

Sukanya Verma remembers the Boss in 30 of his underrated, overlooked gems in Hindi film music.

Bold, Unapologetic Meera Chopra
Bold, Unapologetic Meera Chopra

Her wardrobe reflects her varied moods.

Nysa's A Cutie In Laddoo Peela
Nysa's A Cutie In Laddoo Peela

Fun, celeb-inspired ways to add this popular new colour to your wardrobe.

Aamir's Daughter Ira Weds
Aamir's Daughter Ira Weds

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan wed Nupur Shikhare on Wednesday, January 3, at Mumbai's Taj Lands End hotel.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances