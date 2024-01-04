Maha appoints woman IPS as DGP, she is...





She also headed the State Intelligence Department (SID), where she was responsible for gathering and analyzing intelligence inputs. She was shunted out from her SID post to a non-executive post of Civil Defence by the MVA government. She then opted for central deputation as ADG Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and was posted in Hyderabad till now.

Rashmi Shukla appointed as Maharashtra's Director General of Police. Shukla is one of the most senior IPS officers in the state, having joined the service in 1988. She has a reputation of being a dynamic and proactive officer, who launched several initiatives like 'buddy cop' to enhance the safety and security of women and senior citizens in Pune, where she served as the Police Commissioner.