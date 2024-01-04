RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
'Kejriwal will cooperate if ED sends legal summons'
January 04, 2024  13:20
image
AAP leaders on Thursday said the alleged Delhi liquor scam was bogus and asserted that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will cooperate with the ED if it sends "legal" summons to him. 

 Kejriwal, the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), refused to appear before the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the Delhi excise policy case on Wednesday, calling the summons "illegal" and "politically motivated". 

 AAP leader Jasmine Shah said the investigation into the alleged liquor scam has been going on for the last two years but so far, no recovery has been made as evidence by the ED. 

 "The so-called liquor scam investigation is fake. The inquiry in this case has been going on for the last two years and the ED has called more than 500 witnesses and conducted over 1,000 raids but so far, not even Rs 1 has been recovered as evidence," Shah said. 

 It is a conspiracy to target the top leaders of the INDIA bloc and also arrest Kejriwal ahead of the Lok Sabha elections to stop them from campaigning, he added. 

 "The AAP and Arvind Kejriwal are ready to cooperate in any investigation on the condition that the summons is legal," he said. 

 Highlighting an alleged pattern in the arrest of AAP leaders by the ED, Shah said the BJP leaders reveal the action to be taken even before the ED takes a step.

In the previous two incidents of Manish Sisodiya and Sanjay Singh's arrest in the alleged liquor scam case, a similar pattern was observed, he claimed.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Nysa's A Cutie In Laddoo Peela
Nysa's A Cutie In Laddoo Peela

Fun, celeb-inspired ways to add this popular new colour to your wardrobe.

BJP May Replace Half Its Lok Sabha MPs
BJP May Replace Half Its Lok Sabha MPs

Amit Shah wants to increase the party's nationwide vote share by at least 10 per cent from the 37.7 per cent it secured five years ago and ensure above 50 per cent vote share in the states where it came close to that benchmark, but...

ASI urges court not to make Gyanvapi survey public for 4 weeks
ASI urges court not to make Gyanvapi survey public for 4 weeks

The Archeological Survey of India (ASI) on Wednesday urged a Varanasi court not to make its Gyanvapi mosque complex survey report public for at least four more weeks, according to the lawyer for the Hindu side.

Kejriwal skips ED summons, AAP alleges bid to arrest
Kejriwal skips ED summons, AAP alleges bid to arrest

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday skipped the third summons by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Delhi excise policy case and cited Rajya Sabha polls, Republic Day preparations and the probe agency's...

Ex-model accused in gangster's death shot in the head in Gurugram
Ex-model accused in gangster's death shot in the head in Gurugram

A former model who was one of the accused in a gangster's murder in an alleged fake police encounter in Mumbai was shot dead in a hotel in Gurugram months after she was granted bail, the police said on Wednesday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances