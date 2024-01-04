Jan 22 invites have info on Ram Mandir movement





Besides the large-size aesthetically designed cards, the invitation also includes a booklet carrying brief profiles of some of the key people who were involved in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.





Ayodhya is getting decked up for the "Pran Pratishtha" at the temple on January 22 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend it. Over 7,000 people are on the invitee list of the temple trust -- Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra -- and they include cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, and billionaire industrialists Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani, according to official sources.





The invitation cards are being delivered to guests. A top official in the trust told PTI here that "invitation cards have been printed in both Hindi and English".





The guest list also includes a large number of sadhus and seers, and some foreign invitees. Each invitation set carries the main invitation card, the "Pran Pratishtha" programme card and a booklet on the journey of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and people who played a part in it, directly or indirectly.





A silhouetted image of the upcoming Ram temple is on the cover of the main invitation card and below it is printed 'Shree Ram Dham', and further below it 'Ayodhya'.





"Invitation Extraordinaire" or "Apoorva Anadik Nimantran" (Hindi) is also printed on the cover of the main invite. -- PTI

