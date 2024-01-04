Jailed Indians get 60 days to appeal Qatar ruling





Last month, the court of appeal in Qatar commuted the death sentence handed down to the Indians and sentenced them to prison for varying durations.





The verdict came weeks after the family members of the Indians filed an appeal against the earlier order by another court.





The Navy veterans were on October 26 given death sentences by Qatar's court of first instance.





Sixty days' time has been given to file an appeal against the order at Qatar's highest court, external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at a media briefing on Thursday.

The legal team of eight jailed former Indian Navy personnel was given 60 days to appeal against the ruling by Qatar's court of appeal, the ministry of external affairs said on Thursday.