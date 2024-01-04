RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Jagan meets KCR
January 04, 2024  23:46
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday called on Bharat Rashtra Samiti president K Chandrasekhar Rao, who is recovering following a hip replacement surgery, in Hyderabad.

According to BRS sources, Reddy met the former Telangana Chief Minister at the latter's residence in Nandi Nagar in Hyderabad and enquired about his health.

Rao's son and BRS working president K T Rama Rao and other party leaders welcomed Reddy.

'Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Sri Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy met BRS President and former Chief Minister Sri K. Chandrashekar Rao in Hyderabad today,' the BRS said on X (formerly twitter).

BRS sources described it as a 'courtesy meeting'.

The AP CM was accompanied by YSR Congress MP Mithun Reddy and other party leaders.

Earlier, the Andhra Pradesh chief minister arrived at the Begumpet airport in Hyderabad from Vijayawada on a special flight.

Rao, also known as KCR, on December 8 last year underwent left Total Hip Replacement operation at a private super-specialty hospital in Hyderabad following a fracture due to a fall at his residence.   -- PTI
