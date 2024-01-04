RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Influenza subtype rapidly spreading across Pak
January 04, 2024  00:05
A subtype H3N2 Influenza, a virus causing severe respiratory illness, has been reported in people across Pakistan, ARY News reported on Wednesday, citing the National Institute of Health (NIH) report.

ARY News is a Pakistani news channel.

In its recent report, the NIH stated that thousands of severe respiratory illness cases are being reported every week across Pakistan.

The health experts revealed that the Influenza virus can be dangerous for the elderly and people with weakened immune systems, ARY News reported.

The report further added that the real cause of severe respiratory illness is the subtype H3N2 Influenza-A virus, not COVID-19, as the rate of coronavirus cases in Pakistan is less than one per cent.

The NIH in its report further added that the Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) is causing illness among children across the country.

The health experts warned the patients not to consume antibiotics if they have influenza symptoms and suggested using a mask and washing hands frequently to prevent the disease.  -- ANI
