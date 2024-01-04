RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Honesty is my asset, BJP's aim is...: Kejriwal
January 04, 2024  12:33
image
Delhi CM and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal on ED summons. "The truth is that there was no corruption. BJP wants to arrest me. My biggest asset is my honesty and they want to dent it. My lawyers have told me that summons sent to me are illegal. BJP's aim is not to probe me, but not to let me campaign for Lok Sabha elections. They want to call me on the pretext of investigation and then arrest me." 

 The 55-year-old Aam Aadmi Party national convenor and Delhi CM refused to depose for the third time today to depose before the Enforcement Directorate. 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

ASI urges court not to make Gyanvapi survey public for 4 weeks
ASI urges court not to make Gyanvapi survey public for 4 weeks

The Archeological Survey of India (ASI) on Wednesday urged a Varanasi court not to make its Gyanvapi mosque complex survey report public for at least four more weeks, according to the lawyer for the Hindu side.

Ex-model accused in gangster's death shot in the head in Gurugram
Ex-model accused in gangster's death shot in the head in Gurugram

A former model who was one of the accused in a gangster's murder in an alleged fake police encounter in Mumbai was shot dead in a hotel in Gurugram months after she was granted bail, the police said on Wednesday.

6 ducks... India's unwanted record at Newlands!
6 ducks... India's unwanted record at Newlands!

23 wickets and several records fell on the opening day of the second and final Test in Cape Town on Wednesday.

ED action looming, Soren's MLAs say he will remain Jharkhand CM
ED action looming, Soren's MLAs say he will remain Jharkhand CM

Legislators of the ruling coalition partners in Jharkhand expressed solidarity with the Hemant Soren government on Wednesday and said the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader will continue as the chief minister.

South Africa captain Elgar confident of defending '100'
South Africa captain Elgar confident of defending '100'

South Africa will fancy their chances of victory if they can set India a target of 100 or more.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances