Honesty is my asset, BJP's aim is...: Kejriwal





The 55-year-old Aam Aadmi Party national convenor and Delhi CM refused to depose for the third time today to depose before the Enforcement Directorate.

Delhi CM and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal on ED summons. "The truth is that there was no corruption. BJP wants to arrest me. My biggest asset is my honesty and they want to dent it. My lawyers have told me that summons sent to me are illegal. BJP's aim is not to probe me, but not to let me campaign for Lok Sabha elections. They want to call me on the pretext of investigation and then arrest me."