RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Govt worried as Indo-Canadians get extortion calls
January 04, 2024  20:06
image
The government has expressed concern over reports that some members of the Indian community in Canada had received 'extortion calls'.

"People getting extortion calls, especially Indian nationals, is a matter of serious concern," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said answering queries at the regular media briefing.

"We (India and Canada) have several issues to discuss. There was an issue about a temple which was attacked. The Canadian police then thereafter went into the investigation of the temple premises, and the person who had intruded it later turned out, and they issued a statement that the person was of unsound mind. So there are these issues that keep happening...," Jaiswal said. 

It was Jaiswal's maiden press conference as MEA spokesperson.

He was asked about the growing concern in the Indo-Canadian community living in Canada's British Colombia about getting extortion calls and threat calls in the last two months and if the Indian government was monitoring the situation.

Media reports said that law enforcement in Canada has established a task force to probe reports of extortion targeting some businesses of members of the Indo-Canadian community.

The reports citing police in Canada said that nine incidents were being investigated.

Ties between India and Canada have seen a downslide in the recent past with the MEA spokesperson earlier noting that the core issue is 'space that is given to extremists and terrorists and, anti-India elements' in Canada.  -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Nysa's A Cutie In Laddoo Peela
Nysa's A Cutie In Laddoo Peela

Fun, celeb-inspired ways to add this popular new colour to your wardrobe.

Lord Ram was a non-vegetarian: NCP leader sparks row
Lord Ram was a non-vegetarian: NCP leader sparks row

'Where would a person living in the forest for 14 years go to find vegetarian food? Is it correct or not (question to the public)? Tell me when I am telling the truth'

30 RD Burman Gems You May Not Have Heard
30 RD Burman Gems You May Not Have Heard

Sukanya Verma remembers the Boss in 30 of his underrated, overlooked gems in Hindi film music.

YS Sharmila joins Cong, says it was YSR's dream to see Rahul as PM
YS Sharmila joins Cong, says it was YSR's dream to see Rahul as PM

Sharmila said it was her father's dream to see Rahul Gandhi as prime minister and she would be happy to contribute to it.

IHG Hotels & Resorts focused on bringing more luxury offerings to India
IHG Hotels & Resorts focused on bringing more luxury offerings to India

Global hospitality major IHG Hotels and Resorts saw its business surpass pre-pandemic levels in 2023 on the back of "unprecedented growth" in the tourism industry, a senior company official said. The UK-headquartered company, which...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances