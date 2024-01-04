RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Cong renames Rahul Gandhi-led yatra as Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra
January 04, 2024  17:28
image
The Congress on Thursday renamed the Rahul Gandhi-led Manipur-Mumbai yatra starting on January 14 as 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' which will travel through 15 states, including Arunachal Pradesh.

This was announced by Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh after a meeting of party general secretaries, state in-charges, state unit chiefs and Congress Legislature Party leaders chaired by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge at the Congress headquarters in New Delhi.

Earlier it was named Bharat Nyay Yatra. Ramesh said the Congress invites all Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) leaders to participate in this yatra and pointed out that invitations were being sent out for it.

He said the yatra of over 6,713 km will be covered in buses and on foot. It will cover 110 districts, about 100 Lok Sabha seats and 337 assembly segments. Ramesh claimed the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra would prove to be as transformative for politics as the Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir did.   -- PTI
