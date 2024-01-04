RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Cong leader's 'Godhra-like incident' remark: K'taka minister to gather more info
January 04, 2024  21:52
Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara
Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Thursday said the state government will gather information following senior party leader B K Hariprasad's claim that a 'Godhra like incident' was likely in the state.

On the other hand, the state unit of BJP mounted attack on the ruling Congress over the issue and demanded the immediate arrest of Hariprasad.

MLC Hariprasad had on Wednesday claimed that there is a possibility of Godhra-like incident in Karnataka in the run up to the consecration ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

The Karnataka government should be alert because in Gujarat during the same occasion, the kar sevaks were set on fire at Godhra, he cautioned.

The 2002 Godhra train burning case had plunged Gujarat into one of the worst communal riots.

Reacting to Hariprasad's statement, Parameshwara said, "We don't have any information. If a situation like that rises then our department (police) is capable of handling it. We will not let such things happen."

Responding to a reporter's query on summoning the MLC to get details, he said it can be considered because he is a senior leader and he must have the information.

The minister, however, said there was no need to issue notice to Hariprasad as of now.

"When there is a sensitive matter we will first gather information. We will handle the case the way it should be," Parameshwara explained.

Former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai charged the Congress MLC with 'instigating' people to commit such incidents.

"The home minister says he as no information while the MLC says he has inputs. This means there is intelligence failure. The police would have registered an FIR if an ordinary person would have given a similar statement," Bommai told media persons.

Accusing the government of using different yardstick, he demanded that Hariprasad be summoned to the police station for inquiry.

Former minister K S Eshwarappa said the statement gives an impression that Hariprasad has information. Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel also demanded the arrest of the Congress MLC saying he has all the information about the incident.  -- PTI
