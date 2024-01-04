RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


College girl jumps to death from Mumbai building
January 04, 2024  09:15
A 19-year-old college student died allegedly after she jumped from the 14th floor of the building where she lived in Mumbai on Wednesday, police said. The student identified as Vidhi Kumar Singh was living in the building as a paying guest for the last few years. 

 "A college student committed suicide by jumping from the 14th floor of the Millionaire Heritage building in Andheri in Mumbai. As soon as information about the incident was received, DN Nagar police reached the spot, took the body in their custody and sent it for post-mortem," a DN Nagar police station official said. 

 A case has been registered and is conducting an investigation, the official said. DN Nagar police station official said that the student had left behind a one-page note. 

 "The girl was worried about something and that is why she took this step," the police said. The girl was a student of Mithibai College located in the Vile Parle area of Mumbai. 

The watchman of the building saw the blood-soaked body on the ground and informed the society members who in turn called the police. The police have started an investigation into the incident to probe into the cause of the teenager's death. -- ANI
