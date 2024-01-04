Choron ki baraat: BJP calls AAP over ED probe





Sachedva dubbed the AAP as "Choro ki Baraat" (procession of thieves) who were making noise and mourning for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as he is running away from the investigation agency.





Speaking to ANI, the Delhi BJP chief said, "Since morning I have been watching the 'Choro ki Baraat' (procession of thieves) making noise and mourning for Kejriwal. When you did corruption what happened that time? You (Kejriwal) are running away from the investigation agency. You have been called three times by ED but you did not go there. Now you are mourning that you can be arrested. Delhi CM it's your responsibility to follow the rules but you are not following that."





He further said that since Delhi CM claims to be an honest man, he should go with evidence to the ED. -- ANI

The Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachedva launched an attack on the AAM Admi Party and the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after the AAP claimed that the Enforcement Directorate was going to arrest Arvind Kejriwal.