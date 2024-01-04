RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
BJP launches 'I'm a karsevak, arrest me' in K'taka
January 04, 2024  14:34
image
The BJP in Karnataka on Thursday launched a campaign, 'I'm also a Karsevak, Arrest Me Too' as it stepped up its protests in several parts of the State over the recent arrest of a Hindu activist in connection with a 31-year-old case related to the Ram Janmabhoomi agitation. 

 Leading the campaign in Bengaluru, MLA and former minister V Sunil Kumar staged a sit-in demonstration near the Sadashivanagar police station, amid chants of "Jai Sri Ram" by BJP workers. 

 Holding a placard with a message 'I'm also a Karsevak, Arrest Me Too', Kumar said he too took part in the Rama temple agitation in 1992, for which he should also be arrested. 

Later, the police took him into preventive custody. Senior BJP leaders K S Eshwarappa and C T Ravi lead the protests in the district headquarters town of Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru, respectively. Srikanth Poojari, a Karsevak, was arrested by police in the north Karnataka city of Hubballi last week in connection with a case of rioting registered in December, 1992. 

 The BJP has accused the Congress government of being harsh on Hindus, and also indulging in minority appeasement. The Congress has charged the BJP with politicising the issue. 

 The Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has described Poojari as a "social miscreant" and "criminal suspect" and said he is facing allegations of involvement in 16 anti-social activities, including illegal liquor sales, gambling and matka. 

 Talking to reporters, Kumar said, "The campaign 'I'm also a Karsevak, Arrest Me Too' has been launched to condemn the "anti-Ram and anti-Hindu policies" of the Congress government. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

30 RD Burman Gems You May Not Have Heard
30 RD Burman Gems You May Not Have Heard

Sukanya Verma remembers the Boss in 30 of his underrated, overlooked gems in Hindi film music.

Bold, Unapologetic Meera Chopra
Bold, Unapologetic Meera Chopra

Her wardrobe reflects her varied moods.

Nysa's A Cutie In Laddoo Peela
Nysa's A Cutie In Laddoo Peela

Fun, celeb-inspired ways to add this popular new colour to your wardrobe.

Market Rally May Favour Active Funds In 2024
Market Rally May Favour Active Funds In 2024

Active largecap funds, which have the toughest job in terms of outperforming the benchmark, did better in 2023 as their bets in the mid and smallcap stocks paid off.

No question in my mind he can: Watson picks Warner's replacement
No question in my mind he can: Watson picks Warner's replacement

Former Australia player Shane Watson said star all-rounder Cameron Green has all the means to succeed as a Test opener.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances