Autorickshaw driver arrested for murder of Punjab DSP
January 04, 2024  20:53
image
Four days after a Punjab Armed Police (PAP) deputy superintendent was found dead in Jalandhar, the police have arrested an autorickshaw driver for his murder, officials said on Thursday.

The accused allegedly killed Dalbir Singh (54), who was an Arjuna awardee and a weightlifter, with the officer's service pistol after a scuffle, the police said.

Singh's body bore injury marks and was found lying on a road on Monday in Basti Bawa Khel in Jalandhar, where he was posted, the police had said earlier.

The incident took place on December 31 night on New Year's eve after the DSP asked the auto driver Vijay Kumar to drop him to his village Khojewal in Kapurthala, Jalandhar Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma told reporters.

Kumar, an alleged drug addict, refused to go that far, following which they got into an altercation, Sharma said.

As the argument escalated, the accused allegedly got hold of the DSP's service pistol and shot the officer, he added.

The bullet hit the DSP's right eye and pierced through back of his skull, Sharma said, adding that Singh's post-mortem report had revealed a gunshot wound.

The police said they zeroed in on the accused based on a CCTV footage.     

"The auto driver has been arrested and is resident of Jalandhar," the SP said, adding that the police have recovered the weapon and bullets from the accused.

Singh's family has lodged a complaint in the matter, the police had said earlier.  -- PTI
