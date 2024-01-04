Andhra CM's sister joins Congress

Sign inCreate Account
The Archeological Survey of India (ASI) on Wednesday urged a Varanasi court not to make its Gyanvapi mosque complex survey report public for at least four more weeks, according to the lawyer for the Hindu side.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday skipped the third summons by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Delhi excise policy case and cited Rajya Sabha polls, Republic Day preparations and the probe agency's...
A former model who was one of the accused in a gangster's murder in an alleged fake police encounter in Mumbai was shot dead in a hotel in Gurugram months after she was granted bail, the police said on Wednesday.
23 wickets and several records fell on the opening day of the second and final Test in Cape Town on Wednesday.
Legislators of the ruling coalition partners in Jharkhand expressed solidarity with the Hemant Soren government on Wednesday and said the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader will continue as the chief minister.