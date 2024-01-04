RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Andhra CM's sister joins Congress
January 04, 2024  11:06
image
YSRTP chief and Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy's sister YS Sharmila joins the Congress in the presence of party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi in Delhi.
ASI urges court not to make Gyanvapi survey public for 4 weeks

The Archeological Survey of India (ASI) on Wednesday urged a Varanasi court not to make its Gyanvapi mosque complex survey report public for at least four more weeks, according to the lawyer for the Hindu side.

Kejriwal skips ED summons, AAP alleges bid to arrest

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday skipped the third summons by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Delhi excise policy case and cited Rajya Sabha polls, Republic Day preparations and the probe agency's...

Ex-model accused in gangster's death shot in the head in Gurugram

A former model who was one of the accused in a gangster's murder in an alleged fake police encounter in Mumbai was shot dead in a hotel in Gurugram months after she was granted bail, the police said on Wednesday.

6 ducks... India's unwanted record at Newlands!

23 wickets and several records fell on the opening day of the second and final Test in Cape Town on Wednesday.

ED action looming, Soren's MLAs say he will remain Jharkhand CM

Legislators of the ruling coalition partners in Jharkhand expressed solidarity with the Hemant Soren government on Wednesday and said the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader will continue as the chief minister.

