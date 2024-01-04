392 pillars, 44 doors... Ram Mandir deets unveiled





-- The mandir is in the traditional Nagara style and has a length (east-west) of 380 feet, a width of 250 feet, and a height of 161 feet. Nagara architecture is a style of temple architecture originating in North India.





-- The temples have tall pyramidal towers called Shikharas that have a Kalash at the top. Pillars of the temples are carved with intricate designs and the walls decorated with sculptures and reliefs.





-- According to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth, The Ram Mandir is three-storied, with each floor being 20 feet tall. It has a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors.





-- The Garbhagriha is the innermost sanctum of the temple, where the deity is enshrined. In the main sanctum sanctorum, there is the childhood form of Bhagwan Shri Ram (the idol of Shri Ram Lalla) and on the first floor, there will be a Shri Ram Darbar.





-- The temple consists of five Mandaps (Hall) namely Nritya Mandap, Rang Mandap, Sabha Mandap, Prarthna and Kirtan Mandaps.Statues of deities, gods, and goddesses adorn the pillars and walls.





-- Entry for the mandir is from the east, ascending 32 stairs through the Singh Dwar along with provision of ramps and lifts for the convenience of the differently-abled and elderly.





-- The parkota (rectangular compound wall) with a length of 732 meters and a width of 14 feet, surrounds the mandir.





-- At the four corners of the compound, there are four mandirs -- dedicated to Surya Dev, Devi Bhagwati, Ganesh Bhagwan and Bhagwan Shiv. In the northern arm is a Mandir of Maa Annapurna and in the southern arm is a Mandir of Hanuman ji.





-- Near the Mandir is a historic well (Sita koop), dating back to the ancient era.





-- In the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir complex, there are proposed mandirs dedicated to Maharshi Valmiki, Maharshi Vashishtha, Maharshi Vishwamitra, Maharshi Agastya, Nishad Raj, Mata Shabri, and the revered consort of the Devi Ahilya.





-- In the southwestern part of the complex, at Kuber Tila, the ancient Mandir of Bhagwan Shiv has been restored, along with the installation of Jatayu. No iron is used anywhere in the Mandir and for protection against ground moisture, a 21-foot-high plinth has been constructed using granite.





-- The foundation of the Mandir has been constructed with a 14-meter- thick layer of roller-compacted concrete (RCC), giving it the appearance of artificial rock.





-- The mandir complex has a sewage treatment plant, water treatment plant, water supply for fire safety and an independent power station.





-- Apart from this, A Pilgrims Facility Centre (PFC) with a capacity of 25,000 people is being constructed, which will provide medical facilities & locker facility to the pilgrims. The complex will also have a separate block with bathing area, washrooms, washbasin, open taps, etc.





-- The mandir is being constructed entirely using Bharat's traditional and indigenous technology. It is being constructed with particular emphasis on environmental-water conservation with 70% of the 70-acre area being left green. -- ANI

Ahead of the grand consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust shared the key features of the temple.