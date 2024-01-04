RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


2 arrested for bomb threat to Ram temple, Adityanath
January 04, 2024  08:33
Two people were arrested on Wednesday for a social media post which threatened to bomb Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and blow up Ayodhya's Ram temple in a blast, officials said.
   
A team of Uttar Pradesh's Special Task Force arrested Tahar Singh and Omprakash Mishra from Vibhuti Khand area of Gomti Nagar in Lucknow, according to a statement.
 
The two had threatened Adityanath, STF chief Amitabh Yash and Ayodhya's Ram temple in a post on 'X' in November using the handle '@iDevendraOffice', the statement said.
 
Investigation initially revealed that email IDs 'alamansarikhan608@gmail.com' and 'zubairkhanisi199@gmail.com' were used to send the threat posts, it said.
 
After technical analysis of the email IDs, it was found that Tahar Singh created the email accounts and Omprakash Mishra sent the threat messages, it added.
 
Singh and Mishra are both residents of Gonda and work in a paramedical institute, the statement said. The STF is probing the matter further, it added. -- PTI 
