Where is the old Ram Lalla, asks Digvijaya
January 03, 2024  14:47
Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has raised questions over Ayodhya Ram Mandir issue questioning where the old idol of Ram Lalla was over which conflict happened and why the old idol has not been consecrated.

Singh raised the question while speaking to ANI in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district on Wednesday when he was asked about the invitation to participate in the consecration of Ram Mandir.

The Congress leader said, "I don't need an invitation. Lord Ram is in our hearts. Where is the idol of Ram Lalla over which the conflict happened? Why has the old idol not been consecrated? Where is the new idol coming from, and what is the need for a new idol?"

Preparations are underway in full swing for the event, which is expected to be attended by thousands of dignitaries and people from all sections of society. 

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

A priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22. From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahautsav. -- PTI
