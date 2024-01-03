RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Uttarakhand BJP MLA holds dharna against his own govt
January 03, 2024  00:55
Uttarakhand BJP MLA Durgeshwar Lal/Courtesy Facebook
Uttarakhand BJP MLA Durgeshwar Lal/Courtesy Facebook
Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Purola Durgeshwar Lal on Tuesday sat on a dharna outside the residence of state forest minister Subodh Uniyal demanding immediate transfer of a DFO in his constituency. 

The MLA has accused the divisional forest officer of being inactive and creating hurdles in development projects in his constituency. 

"Money received under district plan remains unspent by him," he alleged. 

The MLA also accused the minister of using casteist remarks against him. 

"On the basis of the MLA's complaint, I have asked Garhwal's chief conservator of forests to look into the charges and submit his report within a week. However, he is not ready to listen to anything and insisting on the DFO's immediate transfer," Uniyal told reporters when asked about the MLA's dharna. 

Uniyal also said the chief minister has taken cognisance of the matter. 

However, state BJP president Mahendra Bhatt saw nothing unusual in an MLA protesting in public against a minister in his own party's government. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

India must learn from Australia: Rodrigues after whitewash
India must learn from Australia: Rodrigues after whitewash

Jemimah Rodrigues on Tuesday urged the India women's cricket team to take a leaf out of Australia's book and bounce back in the upcoming T20s after being hammered in the ODIs.

Tough penal law on hold till talks with truckers: Govt
Tough penal law on hold till talks with truckers: Govt

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla Tuesday said the decision to invoke a new penal provision related to hit-and-run cases, which has sparked protests by truckers, will be taken only after consultation with the All India Motor Transport...

Truckers' stir: Relief as fuel tanker refilling begins in Maha
Truckers' stir: Relief as fuel tanker refilling begins in Maha

Petrol pumps in Mumbai, Nagpur and other parts of the state witnessed long queues on Tuesday as people came to fill up their vehicle tanks fearing shortage of fuel amid the protest by truck drivers.

'When Kohli was captain, we were outstanding; now India is overrated'
'When Kohli was captain, we were outstanding; now India is overrated'

India is an "overrated" team in the longest format as many players in the current Test set-up have not performed to their potential, feels former opener Kris Srikkanth.

After backlash, South Africa defend weakened Test squad for NZ series
After backlash, South Africa defend weakened Test squad for NZ series

Test cricket remains the pinnacle of the game, Cricket South Africa (CSA) said after it was criticised for selecting a second-string squad featuring seven debutants for the country's two fixtures in New Zealand next month.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances