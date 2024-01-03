RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Turkey detains 33 people suspected of spying for Israel's Mossad
January 03, 2024  11:24
image
Turkish authorities have detained 33 people on suspicion of engaging in espionage activities on behalf of Israel's foreign intelligence service Mossad, Anadolu Agency reported citing security sources on Tuesday. 

 It reported that the arrests led to an investigation by the Istanbul prosecutor's office's Terrorism and Organised Crimes Investigation Bureau, focusing on espionage. 

 The suspects are alleged to have been involved in activities such as reconnaissance, surveillance, assault, and abduction on behalf of Mossad, Anadolu Agency reported. Simultaneous raids across 57 addresses in eight provinces resulted in the capture of the suspects, while search operations for the remaining 13 suspects are underway. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

A Shikhara Ride On Frozen Dal Lake
A Shikhara Ride On Frozen Dal Lake

Parts of the Dal Lake froze as Srinagar recorded minus 4.8 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

When Russia Pounded Ukraine
When Russia Pounded Ukraine

Russia attacked Kyiv, Ukraine's capital, with missiles and drones on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. Some of Russia's latest weapons were used in the savage attack.

Recipe: Rahul Gandhi's Special Marmalade
Recipe: Rahul Gandhi's Special Marmalade

Watch the video to find out what is Rahul's 'kinda Jam Session'.

Will Bumrah Bowl Spin Now?!
Will Bumrah Bowl Spin Now?!

Ashwin appeared to impart some of his off-spin expertise to Bumrah, who playfully bowled a few deliveries while emulating the renowned spinner's style.

Ready to cooperate but...: Kejriwal skips 3rd ED summons
Ready to cooperate but...: Kejriwal skips 3rd ED summons

The AAP claimed that the summons was sent with the intention of arresting Kejriwal.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances