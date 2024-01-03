Turkey detains 33 people suspected of spying for Israel's Mossad





It reported that the arrests led to an investigation by the Istanbul prosecutor's office's Terrorism and Organised Crimes Investigation Bureau, focusing on espionage.





The suspects are alleged to have been involved in activities such as reconnaissance, surveillance, assault, and abduction on behalf of Mossad, Anadolu Agency reported. Simultaneous raids across 57 addresses in eight provinces resulted in the capture of the suspects, while search operations for the remaining 13 suspects are underway. -- ANI

Turkish authorities have detained 33 people on suspicion of engaging in espionage activities on behalf of Israel's foreign intelligence service Mossad, Anadolu Agency reported citing security sources on Tuesday.