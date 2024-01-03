RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Truckers coming back to work: Transport Congress
January 03, 2024  18:41
image
Truck drivers, who went on strike to protest against the new stringent law on hit-and-run cases, have started coming back to work and normalcy will return in a day or two, truckers' body All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) said on Wednesday.

AIMTC on Tuesday appealed to protesting truck drivers to end their strike after the government assurance that the decision to invoke stringent jail and fine provisions for hit-and-run cases under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) will be taken after consultation with the truckers' body.

Representatives of AIMTC met Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Tuesday to raise the issue of stringent provisions for hit-and-run cases.

"We had not given any strike call...striking drivers are coming back to work and normal operations would be restored in one or two days," AIMTC general secretary N K Gupta told PTI.

Gupta said the strike by truck drivers in some places was a spontaneous reaction to the new laws and 'the drivers need not worry now and should join the work and contribute to the growth of the economy'.

Some truck, bus and tanker operators had begun a three-day strike on Monday in several states to protest against the 'stringent punishments' provisions.

Under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, set to replace the Indian Penal Code, drivers who cause serious road accidents due to negligent driving and run away without informing authorities face up to 10 years in prison or a fine of Rs 7 lakh.

The punishment in such cases was two years in the British-era Indian Penal Code (IPC).

On Tuesday, long queues of motorists were witnessed at many places in Punjab and a few parts of Haryana over fears that stocks would run dry soon in the wake of truckers' strike.

The situation was normalising at petrol pumps on Wednesday in Punjab where fuel supplies were being replenished with fresh stocks.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

2nd Test PIX: Burger leads South Africa's fightback!
2nd Test PIX: Burger leads South Africa's fightback!

IMAGES from Day 1 of the second and final Test match between South Africa and India in Cape Town on Wednesday.

SC refuses interim relief to Mahua, seeks reply from LS secy general
SC refuses interim relief to Mahua, seeks reply from LS secy general

The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought a reply from the Lok Sabha secretary general on Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra's plea challenging her expulsion from the Lower House.

SC refuses to transfer Adani probe to CBI, fully backs SEBI
SC refuses to transfer Adani probe to CBI, fully backs SEBI

In a significant win for the Adani group, the Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to transfer the probe into allegations of stock price manipulation by the Indian corporate giant to a special investigation team or the CBI, saying market...

ASI urges court not to make Gyanvapi survey public for 4 weeks
ASI urges court not to make Gyanvapi survey public for 4 weeks

The Archeological Survey of India (ASI) on Wednesday urged a Varanasi court not to make its Gyanvapi mosque complex survey report public for at least four more weeks, according to the lawyer for the Hindu side.

Wrestling Turmoil: Juniors slam Punia, Malik, Phogat at Jantar Mantar
Wrestling Turmoil: Juniors slam Punia, Malik, Phogat at Jantar Mantar

Hundreds of junior wrestlers assembled at Jantar Mantar for a symbolic three-hour protest against Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances