Stock markets fall in early trade
January 03, 2024  10:17
Equity benchmark indices fell in early trade on Wednesday pulled down by IT stocks and weak trends from global markets. Extending its previous day's decline, the 30-share BSE Sensex fell 271.85 points to 71,620.63. 

The Nifty slipped 71.35 points to 21,594.45. 

 Among the Sensex firms, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Wipro, Infosys, HCL Technologies, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra and Power Grid were the major laggards. Bajaj Finserv, ITC, Hindustan Unilever and Reliance Industries were among the winners.
