SC notice to Centre, states on plea to curb discrimination in prisons





A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said it's a serious issue and sought responses from various governments.





The bench issued notice to the Centre, Academy of Prisons and Correctional Administration, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Punjab, Odisha, Jharkhand, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra.





Senior advocate S Murlidhar, appearing for journalist Sukanya Shantha, told the bench that there are cases where Dalits are in separate prisons and some other castes are in different areas. "Such caste-based discrimination is there from the time one steps into the prison," he said.

