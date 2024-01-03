Ramdev gets invitation for Ram temple consecration

Yoga guru Ramdev on Wednesday said the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22 will be a glorious moment in history and the culmination of 'a 500-year struggle' that saw the 'sacrifices by 25 generations'.





The Patanjali Yogpeeth founder made the remarks after receiving an invitation from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad on Wednesday to attend the forthcoming event.





The invitation was extended to him by the national secretary and spokesman of the VHP Ashok Tiwari.





Ajay Kumar, VHP's organisational secretary, accompanied Tiwari when the yoga guru was handed over the letter of invitation.





Accepting the invitation, the yoga guru said, "On January 22, Ram Lalla will be installed in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple in Ayodhya. It will be a glorious moment in the history of the world that will come after a 500-year struggle and the sacrifices made by 25 generations."





"I am overwhelmed. I feel proud to get this opportunity to witness the historic moment," Ramdev said.





VHP national secretary Tiwari said it is the 'sunrise of Indian culture on the world's horizon'.





"The Ram Janmabhoomi movement is the longest struggle in the world. It went on relentlessly for 35 years and 16 crore Ram devotees took part in it," the VHP leader said. -- PTI

