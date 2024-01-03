Ram temple consecration: C'garh declares Jan 22 as dry day

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has said his government has decided to declare January 22 as a "dry day" as the consecration of Ram temple will take place in Ayodhya on that day.





"As you all know that from December 25 till January 2, we have been observing 'good governance' day. Ram Raj has been the model of our good governance," Sai told reporters on Tuesday evening.





"We are fortunate that Chhattisgarh is Lord Ram's 'nanihal' (the place of Lord Ram's maternal grandparents) and it is also fortunate that 'pran pratistha' of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will take place on January 22," he said.





There is happiness all over Chhattisgarh. The state's rice millers association has sent 300 metric tonnes of aromatic rice to Ayodhya for the ceremony and cultivators from the state will also dispatch vegetables to the city in Uttar Pradesh, the CM said.





There will be a festive atmosphere across the state on January 22. Like Diwali, 'diyas' (earthen lamps) will be lit on the day, he said.





"The state government has decided that there will be a dry day in the entire state on January 22," Sai said.





According to research scholars, Lord Ram had passed through several places located in Chhattisgarh during his 14-year exile from Ayodhya.

Chandkhuri, a village located 27 km from Chhattisgarh capital Raipur, is considered as the birthplace of Mata Kaushalya, mother of Lord Ram.





The ancient Mata Kaushalya temple situated in the village was given a magnificent look during the previous Congress government in the state. -- PTI