RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Ram temple consecration: C'garh declares Jan 22 as dry day
January 03, 2024  08:51
image
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has said his government has decided to declare January 22 as a "dry day" as the consecration of Ram temple will take place in Ayodhya on that day.

"As you all know that from December 25 till January 2, we have been observing 'good governance' day. Ram Raj has been the model of our good governance," Sai told reporters on Tuesday evening. 

"We are fortunate that Chhattisgarh is Lord Ram's 'nanihal' (the place of Lord Ram's maternal grandparents) and it is also fortunate that 'pran pratistha' of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will take place on January 22," he said.

There is happiness all over Chhattisgarh. The state's rice millers association has sent 300 metric tonnes of aromatic rice to Ayodhya  for the ceremony and cultivators from the state will also dispatch vegetables to the city in Uttar Pradesh, the CM said. 

There will be a festive atmosphere across the state on January 22. Like Diwali, 'diyas' (earthen lamps) will be lit on the day, he said.

"The state government has decided that there will be a dry day in the entire state on January 22," Sai said.

According to research scholars, Lord Ram had passed through several places located in Chhattisgarh during his 14-year exile from Ayodhya.
Chandkhuri, a village located 27 km from Chhattisgarh capital Raipur, is considered as the birthplace of Mata Kaushalya, mother of Lord Ram.

The ancient Mata Kaushalya temple situated in the village was given a magnificent look during the previous Congress government in the state. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Ira Khan, The Bindaas Bride
Ira Khan, The Bindaas Bride

Aamir Khan's daughter keeps her fashion fresh and fun with bright, bold silhouettes.

15,940 Indians Tried To Enter US Illegally In Oct-Nov
15,940 Indians Tried To Enter US Illegally In Oct-Nov

'Our missions do not have any reliable data on the number of Indians staying or working illegally in foreign countries,' the MEA says.

Hardik Hard At Work In The Gym
Hardik Hard At Work In The Gym

As the world rung in the New Year, Hardik uploaded a workout video on social media in which he is seen sweating it out while son Agastya and the family's pets also joined in!

'Truck drivers don't get a life of dignity in India'
'Truck drivers don't get a life of dignity in India'

'The government never asked any transport association before making this law on hit and run cases.' 'MPs only clapped to Amit Shah's new law and never questioned him about this law.' 'Are these MPs not bothered about the lives of drivers?'

Hamas deputy leader Saleh al-Arouri killed in Israeli attack in Lebanon
Hamas deputy leader Saleh al-Arouri killed in Israeli attack in Lebanon

However, Israel is yet to comment on the strike that has killed the senior Hamas leader.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances