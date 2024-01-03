RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Pass Maratha quota resolution by Jan 20: Jarange to govt
January 03, 2024  00:15
Maratha quota agitation activist Manoj Jarange
Maratha quota agitation activist Manoj Jarange on Tuesday urged the Maharashtra government to fulfil the community's demand for reservation by passing a resolution to that effect by January 20. 

If that is done, then the members of the community do not have to take out a protest march to Mumbai to press for the reservation demand, he said. 

Jarange was talking to reporters after holding talks with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde via video link from his native Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district. 

"The government should fulfil our demands and pass a resolution to give quota to the Maratha community. If that happens, then we do not wish to go to Mumbai. The government should give the benefit of reservation to the entire family that is eligible for reservation based on the proof...," he said. 

Jarange reiterated his demand that the cases registered against the Maratha community members during violence in Antarwali Sarati should be withdrawn. 

"It won't take four months to complete the necessary formalities to revoke the offences," he said. 

He alleged that the committee formed by the government to look into the reservation demand was working well, but the officers are not doing their jobs properly. -- PTI
