Parl security breach case: HC dismisses plea by accused Neelam Azad





A bench headed by Justice Suresh Kumar Kait said the petition was not maintainable.





"Petitioner has already moved bail application before the trial court. Present petition is not maintainable and is dismissed accordingly," the bench, also comprising Justice Manoj Jain said.





Azad's lawyer argued that the police custody was in violation of the provisions of the Constitution as she was not allowed to consult a legal practitioner of her choice to defend her during the trial court proceedings.





During the hearing, the high court said no such grounds of violation of her fundamental rights was made out. In her petition seeking a writ of habeas corpus directing her production before the high court as well as an order to "set her at liberty", Azad said not allowing her to consult a lawyer of her choice amounted to violation of her fundamental right guaranteed under the Constitution, making the remand order unlawful.





The trial court has remanded her in police custody till January 5. -- PTI

