RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Parl security breach case: HC dismisses plea by accused Neelam Azad
January 03, 2024  11:38
Neelam Azad (centre) with police
Neelam Azad (centre) with police
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday dismissed a petition by Neelam Azad, an accused arrested in the December 13 Parliament security breach case, seeking her release on ground that her police remand was illegal. 

A bench headed by Justice Suresh Kumar Kait said the petition was not maintainable. 

 "Petitioner has already moved bail application before the trial court. Present petition is not maintainable and is dismissed accordingly," the bench, also comprising Justice Manoj Jain said. 

 Azad's lawyer argued that the police custody was in violation of the provisions of the Constitution as she was not allowed to consult a legal practitioner of her choice to defend her during the trial court proceedings.

During the hearing, the high court said no such grounds of violation of her fundamental rights was made out. In her petition seeking a writ of habeas corpus directing her production before the high court as well as an order to "set her at liberty", Azad said not allowing her to consult a lawyer of her choice amounted to violation of her fundamental right guaranteed under the Constitution, making the remand order unlawful. 

The trial court has remanded her in police custody till January 5. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

A Shikhara Ride On Frozen Dal Lake
A Shikhara Ride On Frozen Dal Lake

Parts of the Dal Lake froze as Srinagar recorded minus 4.8 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

When Russia Pounded Ukraine
When Russia Pounded Ukraine

Russia attacked Kyiv, Ukraine's capital, with missiles and drones on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. Some of Russia's latest weapons were used in the savage attack.

Recipe: Rahul Gandhi's Special Marmalade
Recipe: Rahul Gandhi's Special Marmalade

Watch the video to find out what is Rahul's 'kinda Jam Session'.

Will Bumrah Bowl Spin Now?!
Will Bumrah Bowl Spin Now?!

Ashwin appeared to impart some of his off-spin expertise to Bumrah, who playfully bowled a few deliveries while emulating the renowned spinner's style.

Ready to cooperate but...: Kejriwal skips 3rd ED summons
Ready to cooperate but...: Kejriwal skips 3rd ED summons

The AAP claimed that the summons was sent with the intention of arresting Kejriwal.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances