Over 70 killed in 2 blasts at Iranian cemetery
January 03, 2024  19:16
Image only for representation
Iranian media reports two explosions at a ceremony to commemorate top commander Qassem Soleimani have killed more than 70 people and injured many others. Soleimani was killed in a United States drone attack in 2020.

Iranian officials are calling the blasts as 'terrorist activity'.

The explosions occurred during an anniversary event at the cemetery where Soleimani is buried in the city of Kerman, the Iranian state television reported.

State media quoted a local official as saying that 'the blasts were caused by terrorist attacks'.

The emergency services have reported 73 deaths and 170 injured.

More details awiated.  -- Agencies
