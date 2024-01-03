New worry for India: ISIS wants foothold in Pak





The ministry's statement came as the Senate was briefed about the escalating influence and activities of the TTP following the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan and the inaction of the interim Afghan government led by the Taliban against the banned group.





The interior ministry, in a written response during question hour, highlighted the TTP's reorganisation and operational expansion during the peace talks in 2022, which has significantly increased its militant activities. It has given significant rise to its activities and is seeking the support of other militant groups to increase strength and capabilities.





It is mostly concentrated in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, especially merged districts, with footprints in Balochistan and trying to activate its network in the country, it said.





It said that the arrival of TTP in significant numbers continues in merged districts, along with the recruitment, training and placing of suicide bombers, is a cause of concern.





The ministry said Daesh an Arabic acronym for the self-proclaimed Islamic State militant group was also trying to establish a foothold in Pakistan and resorted to terrorist activities against Shias and religious minority communities to ignite sectarian strife. -- PTI

