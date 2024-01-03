Missing teen's body found frozen in Ladakh

Missing teen's body found frozen in LadakhJanuary 03, 2024 17:06
File pic
The body of a missing teenage girl was on Wednesday recovered in frozen form in Ladakh's Zanaskar area of Kargil district, police said.
The 18-year-old girl named Stanzin Dolkar went missing in Zanaskar area on November 26 last year following which the police registered a case of missing on the complaint of her father. The body was recovered in frozen form from Zanaskar river following information provided by some locals, police said.
The police and other agencies had earlier conducted extensive search operation but failed to get any clue about her. PTI
TOP STORIES
Busy with RS polls, R-Day preparations, says Kejriwal, skips 3rd ED summons
Skipping ED summons for the third time in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday wrote to the probe agency that he is busy in the run-up to Rajya Sabha elections and is ready to answer...