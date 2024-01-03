RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Kejriwal skips 3rd ED summons, calls notice illegal
January 03, 2024  09:32
image
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday skipped the third summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate in the Delhi excise policy case and sent a written reply calling the notice illegal, AAP sources said.
 
The Aam Aadmi Party asserted that Kejriwal was ready to cooperate with the agency but claimed that the summons was sent with the intention of arresting him.

"Why has the notice been sent right before elections? The notice is an attempt to stop Kejriwal from campaigning in elections," the party alleged.
Kejriwal was summoned on Wednesday for questioning by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with an excise policy-linked money laundering case.

This was the third ED notice to Kejriwal, also the AAP's convener, after he refused to appear before the federal agency on two earlier summonses for November 2 and December 21. -- PTI  
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Why Everyone Knows Urofi, Ankur Warikoo, Physics Wallah...
Why Everyone Knows Urofi, Ankur Warikoo, Physics Wallah...

Meet the youngsters who rule India's social media.

So Many Movies Coming Up In 2024!
So Many Movies Coming Up In 2024!

Joginder Tuteja lists the Bollywood arrivals in theatres later this year.

12 killed in bus-truck head-on collision in Assam
12 killed in bus-truck head-on collision in Assam

The accident took place at Balijan near Dergaon this morning when the bus with 45 people on board collided with the goods vehicle, Golaghat Superintendent of Police Rajen Singh told PTI.

Reconsider Your Investment Strategy
Reconsider Your Investment Strategy

One common mistake investors commit during profit booking is not having a plan for the redeployment of the money that comes into their account.

Can Dravid, Rohit Snap Losing Run?
Can Dravid, Rohit Snap Losing Run?

The defeat in the Centurion Test was India's fifth in a row in SENA countries under Head Coach Rahul Dravid.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances