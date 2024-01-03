RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Ira Khan's bride groom jogs to wedding venue
January 03, 2024  21:25
Nupur Shikhare and Ira Khan
Nupur Shikhare and Ira Khan
Ira Khan's baraat arrived in a healthy style. 

Instead of making a grand entrance on a traditional ghodi, groom-to-be Nupur Shikhare, who is a fitness trainer, jogged from Santa Cruz in Mumbai to the wedding venue in Bandra. 

Several videos circulated online in which Nupur and his boys' squad can be seen jogging their way to the wedding venue. The boys jogged for almost 8 km to reach the venue. 

After reaching the venue, Nupur grooved to the beats of the dhol outside the venue. 

Reportedly, Nupur and Ira met during the COVID-19 lockdown when Nupur was training Aamir Khan and Ira was living with her father. The duo had an engagement party in November last year. 

A day before their wedding, on Tuesday night, Nupur Shikhare shared a series of pictures with Ira and wrote on Instagram, "One more day of being your fiancee @khan.ira. I love you so much." 

In response, Ira Khan posted heart and hug emojis. In the last two pictures, the couple can be seen sharing a meal. 

Also, a grand wedding function has been planned in Udaipur on January 8. The couple, along with their families, will head to Udaipur soon.

Pic: Nupur Shikare/Instagram
