RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
IndiGo gets notice for serving 'unsafe food'
January 03, 2024  22:28
image
Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued a show cause notice to the country's largest airline IndiGo for serving unsafe food to a passenger, days after a worm was found in a sandwich served onboard a flight.

On Wednesday, the airline said it has received the show cause notice and would respond as per protocol.

The incident happened onboard flight 6E 6107 from Delhi to Mumbai on December 29.

The airline had apologised after the passenger shared a video on social media.

On January 2, the FSSAI asked the airline to show cause why its licence should not be considered for suspension or cancellation and action be initiated as per Food Safety & Standards (FSS) Act for serving unsafe food to a passenger on the flight, according to the show cause notice.

The airline has been given seven days to respond to the notice.

An IndiGo spokesperson said the airline is in receipt of a 'show cause notice from FSSAI with regard to a food item served on flight 6E 6107 from Delhi to Mumbai. We will be responding to the notice, as per protocol'.

Last week, a woman passenger Kushboo Gupta found a worm in the sandwich served onboard the flight.

After she shared a video on social media, IndiGo had apologised and said the matter was under thorough examination.

The passenger had shared on Instagram a short video of the worm in the sandwich onboard the flight.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

In Pictures - Siraj shines; India in control on see-saw Day 1
In Pictures - Siraj shines; India in control on see-saw Day 1

Mohammed Siraj's sensational six-wicket spell put India in control despite a superb fightback from South Africa with the ball on Day 1 of the second and final Test.

Goa: 'Dead' man returns home 2 months after 'funeral'
Goa: 'Dead' man returns home 2 months after 'funeral'

A 59-year-old man from Goa, who was declared 'dead' and whose 'funeral' was conducted by his relatives, returned home after reported missing for more than two months, police said on Wednesday, leaving his family shocked and joyous.

Surprised that South Africa chose to bat first: Gavaskar
Surprised that South Africa chose to bat first: Gavaskar

Dean Elgar's decision backfired as South Africa were bundled out for 55 in their first innings.

73 killed in twin blasts at Iranian general's grave
73 killed in twin blasts at Iranian general's grave

As many as 73 people have been killed and 170 injured in twin blasts near the burial site of Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani in the Iranian city of Kerman on Wednesday in what officials called a terror attack, according to...

SKY again in line for top ICC T20 award
SKY again in line for top ICC T20 award

Suryakumar Yadav was named as one of the four nominees for the ICC Men's T20 Cricketer of the Year 2023.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances