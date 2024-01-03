IIT-BHU accused confess to 3 other molestations





Kunal Pandey (28), Saksham Patel (20), and Abhishek Chauhan (22) revealed during police questioning that they regularly visited the university premises between 11 pm and 1 am, actively seeking 'opportunities' -- ostensibly to harass women.





An analysis of their call detail records corroborated their presence on campus during these hours, the Indian Express reported.





The November 1 incident, which led to the arrest of the three individuals, was not the only case reported. Two days earlier, another female student had faced a similar ordeal and reported the incident to the Proctor's office. However, police indicated that they received only one formal complaint, related to the November 1 assault.





The accused have been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including rape. Their phones were also sent to a forensic science laboratory to retrieve potential evidence, though no videos or photographs were found, suggesting that the material may have been deleted.





The men confessed to having molested three others on campus, including an incident on October 30. The Proctor's office had received a complaint regarding the October 30 incident, and appropriate action was being taken, according to the institute's Dean.

Three individuals arrested in connection with the IIT-BHU sexual assault case have confessed to being involved in three other incidents of molestation on campus, reports the Wire.