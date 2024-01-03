RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


ED raids Jharkhand CM's press advisor
January 03, 2024  10:22
The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday raided premises of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's press advisor, officials of Sahibganj district and a former MLA as part of a money laundering probe into alleged illegal mining in the state, official sources said. 

About a dozen locations in the state, including in state capital Ranchi and a premise in Rajasthan, are being raided by the central agency under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.

The premises of press advisor Abhishek Prasad alias Pintu, collector and SP of Sahibganj district, ex-MLA Pappu Yadav, some jail department officials and a police constable are being searched by the agency officials, the sources said. An armed escort of central security forces went along with the ED officials. 

The agency, since 2022, has been probing a trail of Rs 100 crore of "proceeds of crime" generated from illegal mining operations in the state. 

 The money laundering probe began after the ED raided Soren's political aide Pankaj Mishra and his alleged associates in July, 2022 and covered 19 locations in Sahibganj, Barhet, Rajmahal, Mirza Chauki and Barharwa in Jharkhand to investigate alleged irregularities in the operation of toll plaza tenders and instances of illegal mining in the state. -- ANI
