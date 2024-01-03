RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Chouhan renames bungalow as 'Mama Ka Ghar', all are welcome
January 03, 2024  18:18
Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday named his house, a government bungalow in Bhopal, as "Mama Ka Ghar" and said its doors were open for everyone.

Chouhan's government accommodation is located off Link Road No. 1 in the posh 74 Bungalows locality in the state capital where he moved after vacating the chief minister's house on relinquishing the top post last month.

The four-term former CM, who was at the helm in Madhya Pradesh for more than 16 years, is popularly known as "mama" (maternal uncle).

On Wednesday, Chouhan (64) shared photos of the naming of his bungalow as "Mama Ka Ghar", nearly a month after he resigned as chief minister following the BJP's decision to select three-term MLA Mohan Yadav as his successor on winning the November 17 assembly polls.

Sharing the pictures on his official X account, the BJP stalwart, who is the MLA from Budhni in Sehore district, said his relationship with his "sisters, brothers, nephews and nieces" was one of love, trust and affection.

"The address has changed, but 'Mama Ka Ghar' is still mama's house. I will remain connected to you like a brother and maternal uncle. The doors of my house will always be open for you," he said.

Chouhan further added, "Whenever you miss me or need me, feel free to come home, after all this is your maternal uncle and brother's house."

The house in the upscale 74 Bungalows locality was one of the two government accommodations Chouhan was possessing for the past several years.

As chief minister, Chouhan resided in CM's house located on a hillock named Shyamla Hills, adjoining Bhopal's Upper Lake.

When the BJP lost assembly elections in 2018, Chouhan vacated the CM's residence and shifted to his second bungalow. After getting the top post in March 2020 when the BJP came back to power, he  again moved to the CM's residence. 
