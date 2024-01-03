RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
ASI doesn't want Gyanvapi survey public till...
January 03, 2024  16:27
image
The Archeological Survey of India (ASI) on Wednesday requested a Varanasi court not to make its Gyanvapi mosque complex survey report public for at least four more weeks, according to the lawyer for the Hindu side. 

 Varanasi district court judge A K Vishvesh then adjourned the matter till Thursday, Hindu side counsel Madan Mohan Yadav said. 

 According to the lawyer, the ASI requested the court for four more weeks before the sealed survey report is opened. The ASI submitted its survey report to the district court in a sealed cover on December 18.

The survey was ordered by the court after the petitioners claimed the 17th-century mosque was constructed over a pre-existing temple. The ASI carried out the scientific survey of the Gyanvapi premises, located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple, to determine whether the mosque was constructed over a pre-existing structure of a Hindu temple. 

 The survey was carried out on the direction of the district court. In its July 21 order, the court mentioned the need to survey beneath the mosque's domes, the cellars and the western wall. 

 It said the ASI should also examine the plinth and pillars to determine the age and nature of the building. The court had asked the ASI to ensure that there was no damage to the structure standing on the disputed land. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

In Pictures - Rizwan, Jamal power Pakistan to 313 on Day 1
In Pictures - Rizwan, Jamal power Pakistan to 313 on Day 1

Pakistan showcased resilience with Rizwan contributing a powerful 88 runs

12 killed in bus-truck head-on collision in Assam
12 killed in bus-truck head-on collision in Assam

The accident took place at Balijan near Dergaon this morning when the bus with 45 people on board collided with the goods vehicle, Golaghat Superintendent of Police Rajen Singh told PTI.

Kejriwal skips ED summons again; AAP alleges conspiracy to arrest him
Kejriwal skips ED summons again; AAP alleges conspiracy to arrest him

The AAP claimed that the summons was sent with the intention of arresting Kejriwal.

Bharat Forge rides on diverse product mix, customer base
Bharat Forge rides on diverse product mix, customer base

Bharat Forge, the Pune-based automotive component maker, has been one of the top-performing companies in its segment. The company's stock price is up 39.3 per cent since the beginning of the 2023 calendar year, surpassing other leading...

Sakshi Malik reveals: Threat calls, power struggles and her battle vs WFI
Sakshi Malik reveals: Threat calls, power struggles and her battle vs WFI

Sakshi Malik revealed that her family is getting threats.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances