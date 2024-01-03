All the best, Mr Bagchi





Bagchi has been appointed as the next Ambassador/Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations and other International Organisations in Geneva.

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi moves on to his next assignment. Bagchi tweeted this image saying, "The baton passes on! Shri Randhir Jaiswal assumes charge as the Official Spokesperson of @MEAIndia as Shri Arindam Bagchi proceeds on overseas assignment."