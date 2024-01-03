All the best, Mr Bagchi

All the best, Mr BagchiJanuary 03, 2024 13:06
MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi moves on to his next assignment. Bagchi tweeted this image saying, "The baton passes on! Shri Randhir Jaiswal assumes charge as the Official Spokesperson of @MEAIndia as Shri Arindam Bagchi proceeds on overseas assignment."
Bagchi has been appointed as the next Ambassador/Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations and other International Organisations in Geneva.
