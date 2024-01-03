RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Adani reacts to SC order: Truth has prevailed
January 03, 2024  12:16
Adani Group Chairperson Gautam Adani reacts to the Supreme Court order a SEBI probe within three months. Adani tweets, "The Supreme Court's judgement shows that: Truth has prevailed. I am grateful to those who stood by us. Our humble contribution to India's growth story will continue." 

 The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the SEBI to complete its probe into two pending cases relating to allegations against the Adani group within three months. 

 Holding that it cannot regulate SEBI's power of investigation, a bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud noted that SEBI has completed its probe in 22 out of 24 cases relating to allegations against the Adani group. 

 The apex court also said that the facts of the case do not warrant the transfer of the probe into the matter to a Special Investigation Team (SIT) or other probe agency. The top court delivered its verdict on a batch of petitions on the Adani-Hindenburg row over allegations of stock price manipulation by the Indian corporate giant.
