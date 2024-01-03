AAP's Sanjay Singh directed to pay Rs 1 lakh in damages to former UP minister





In an order, Civil Judge (Senior Division) Kamla Kant Gupta directed the AAP MP to pay the damages within two months, following which an interest of six per cent will be imposed on the amount.





The court had issued notice to Sanjay Singh, currently in jail in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam case, but he did not respond to it.





Hence the court proceeded ex parte against him.





Addressing a press conference in Lucknow on August 8, 2021, the AAP leader had accused Mahendra Singh, the then Jal Shakti minister of Uttar Pradesh, of indulging in corruption in the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission. Mahendra Singh subsequently filed a civil defamation suit against the AAP MP and sought Rs 21 lakh in damages.

