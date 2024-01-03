RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
AAP's Sanjay Singh directed to pay Rs 1 lakh in damages to former UP minister
January 03, 2024  16:00
image
A court in Lucknow on Wednesday directed AAP leader Sanjay Singh to pay Rs 1 lakh in damages to former Uttar Pradesh minister Mahendra Singh in a defamation case. 

 In an order, Civil Judge (Senior Division) Kamla Kant Gupta directed the AAP MP to pay the damages within two months, following which an interest of six per cent will be imposed on the amount.

 The court had issued notice to Sanjay Singh, currently in jail in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam case, but he did not respond to it. 

Hence the court proceeded ex parte against him. 

 Addressing a press conference in Lucknow on August 8, 2021, the AAP leader had accused Mahendra Singh, the then Jal Shakti minister of Uttar Pradesh, of indulging in corruption in the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission. Mahendra Singh subsequently filed a civil defamation suit against the AAP MP and sought Rs 21 lakh in damages.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

In Pictures - Rizwan, Jamal power Pakistan to 313 on Day 1
In Pictures - Rizwan, Jamal power Pakistan to 313 on Day 1

Pakistan showcased resilience with Rizwan contributing a powerful 88 runs

Wrestling Turmoil: Juniors slam Punia, Malik, Phogat at Jantar Mantar
Wrestling Turmoil: Juniors slam Punia, Malik, Phogat at Jantar Mantar

Fresh protest erupts in Indian wrestling; this time against Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat

The Women Who Made All The Money
The Women Who Made All The Money

With 2023 breaking records at the box office, quite a few actresses contributed to the blockbuster numbers.

MP collector who questioned 'aukat' of driver transferred
MP collector who questioned 'aukat' of driver transferred

The state government on Wednesday issued an order shifting Kanyal to the post of state deputy secretary. Narsinghpur's collector Riju Bafna has been made the new collector of Shajapur.

BJP Wants Kejriwal In Jail For A Long Time
BJP Wants Kejriwal In Jail For A Long Time

If Kejriwal is arrested, it will take very little for Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena to summon a meeting of the assembly, direct it to elect a new leader of the House, and, if it doesn't, dissolve it and impose President's Rule, predicts...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances