5 Covid deaths in 24 hours, 511 JN1 cases





A total of 511 cases of the JN.1 series variant have been reported from 11 states till January 2, 2024. 602 new cases have been registered in the last 24 hours, and the total number of cases stood at cases are 4,50,15,136, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.





The active caseload stood at 4,440, which showed a decrease of 125 since Tuesday. 722 people recovered in the last 24 hours and the total recovered cases stood at 4,44,77,272.

The Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) under the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported five deaths due to Covid in the last 24 hours in the country.