RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
5 Covid deaths in 24 hours, 511 JN1 cases
January 03, 2024  13:58
image
The Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) under the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported five deaths due to Covid in the last 24 hours in the country. 

A total of 511 cases of the JN.1 series variant have been reported from 11 states till January 2, 2024. 602 new cases have been registered in the last 24 hours, and the total number of cases stood at cases are 4,50,15,136, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

 The active caseload stood at 4,440, which showed a decrease of 125 since Tuesday. 722 people recovered in the last 24 hours and the total recovered cases stood at 4,44,77,272.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

India's manufacturing growth in Dec sinks to 18-month low
India's manufacturing growth in Dec sinks to 18-month low

India's manufacturing sector growth fell to 18-month low in December amid softer increase in factory orders and output, despite minimal inflation, a monthly survey said on Wednesday. The HSBC India Manufacturing PMI survey, conducted by...

In Pictures - Rizwan, Jamal power Pakistan to 313 on Day 1
In Pictures - Rizwan, Jamal power Pakistan to 313 on Day 1

Pakistan showcased resilience with Rizwan contributing a powerful 88 runs

TCS needs to keep evolving in age of GenAI: Krithivasan
TCS needs to keep evolving in age of GenAI: Krithivasan

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has to "keep evolving" and be relevant to clients as generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) technologies emerge, K Krithivasan, chief executive officer and managing director of the IT company, has said...

Banks Wrote Off Rs 1 Trillion In Frauds
Banks Wrote Off Rs 1 Trillion In Frauds

As the total number of bank frauds increased from 6,800 in FY19 to more than 13,500 in FY23, the share of private banks in the occurrence went from 34 per cent to 66 per cent.

Truth has prevailed, says Adani on SC verdict
Truth has prevailed, says Adani on SC verdict

"Our humble contribution to India's growth story will continue. Jai Hind," Billionaire Gautam Adani said.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances