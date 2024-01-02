What Stalin told Modi at Tiruchirappalli today





"The floods in Chennai and our southern districts have not only destroyed public infrastructure but have also thrown countless lives haywire. I would request the central government to declare the floods as a national disaster and provide funds for it," the Chief Minister said after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the second terminal building of the Tiruchirapalli Airport.





Asking the Prime Minister to boost connectivity projects in the region, Stalin said that the Madurai airport should be declared an "international airport" and funds for phase 2 of Metro Rail Project Block-2 should be provided urgently. -- ANI

