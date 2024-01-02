RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Truckers call off strike in Maharashtra's Nashik
January 02, 2024  18:51
File image
Truck drivers protesting against a provision in the new penal law on hit-and-run road accidents, called off their strike in Nashik district of Maharashtra on Tuesday after the local authorities assured to look into their demands.  

The agitation by truck drivers, which was launched in several states in the country on Monday, continued on the second day, leading to non-delivery of petroleum products at depots and people rushing to petrol pumps amid the fear of fuel shortage.

In Maharashtra, the truck drivers have been staging protests at various places, including capital Mumbai, Nagpur, Solapur, Dharashiv, Navi Mumbai, Palghar, Nagpur, Beed, Hingoli, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nashik, Gadchiroli and Wardha.

In Nashik, the fuel transporters started the agitation at Panewadi near Manmad on Monday. 

More than 1,000 trucks and tankers were parked in Panewadi area as part of the nationwide protest.

Panewadi village near Manmad town in Nandgaon taluka of the district has fuel depots of various companies, including Bharat Petroleum, Hindustan Petroleum and Indian Oil. 

Fuel is supplied in many parts of the state from these depots. 

Indian Oil has an Indane LPG bottling plant also at Panewadi. -- PTI
