Transport unions to protest in Delhi tomorrow
January 02, 2024  23:56
Transport unions from across the country will join a protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Wednesday against the new penal law on hit-and-run cases. 

Kishan Verma, president of the All Dilli Auto-Taxi Transport Congress Union, said the government should have consulted the stakeholders before finalising these laws. 

"We will hold a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar. These laws have the power to ruin families and are akin to capital punishment. Drivers don't hit and run over people deliberately. Sometimes they flee the spot due to the fear of getting attacked by the people. Transport unions from across the country will be joining the protest," Verma said. 

The Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh will also participate in the protest on Wednesday and will host another gathering at Rajghat on Thursday. 

"We will hold a peaceful gathering at Rajghat on Thursday. Unions cutting across party lines will be involved in these gatherings," Rajendra Soni ofDelhi Auto Rickshaw Sangh said. -- PTI
