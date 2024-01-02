RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Top Punjab cop found dead with head injuries
January 02, 2024  13:12
Representational image
Representational image
A top police officer was found dead in the Jalandhar district of Punjab, officers informed on Tuesday. The mortal remains of Dalbir Singh, who held the rank of the deputy superintendent of police in the district, were recovered from the Basti Bawa Khel Canal on the intervening night of December 31 and January 1, the police informed. 

"The body bore an external injury mark on the head. We are in the process of examining the CCTV footage from nearby areas, which, we believe, would throw some light into the cause of death," Balwinder Singh Randhawa, A-DCP-1, Jalandhar, told ANI on Tuesday. Further investigation is underway, he said.
