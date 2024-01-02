Speculations over Soren's future, JMM-led coalition to meet tomorrow





The speculations were triggered by the Enforcement Directorate's recent summons to Chief Minister Hemant Soren coupled with the sudden resignation by JMM's Gandey legislator Sarfaraz Ahmad on Monday.





The Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party has alleged that Ahmad was made to quit so that the chief minister's wife Kalpana Soren could contest the Gandey seat in case of ED's action against Soren.





"A meeting of the legislators of alliance partners has been convened at 4.30 pm at the chief minister's residence on January 3. Please ensure timely participation in the meeting," Jharkhand Mukti Morcha general secretary Vinod Kumar Pandey wrote to ministers of the alliance parties and legislators on Tuesday.





JMM sources said the meeting has been convened to discuss the present political scenario in the backdrop of ED's summons to Soren as well as to chalk out a strategy.





Ahmad's sudden resignation without citing any reason has sparked off speculations that Soren might step down and anoint his wife Kalpana Soren as the chief minister and she may contest from the vacant seat. -- PTI

