Sidda on kar sevaks: Criminal always a criminal...





Hitting out at Union Minister of Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi for his jibe at the government, Siddaramaiah said Joshi does not know the law and is talking politically and not legally.





"A criminal is always a criminal unless acquitted by the court. Does crime vanish with time? Does Pralhad Joshi know the law? Crime does not fade away with time. It remains as it is," Siddaramaiah told reporters.





He was reacting to a question on the recent arrest of two 'kar sevaks' who were allegedly involved in the commotion that ensued post Babri mosque demolition in 1992 in Hubballi.





The BJP criticised the Congress government "for pursuing the politics of vendetta" against kar sevaks after 31 years of the incident. It warned the government that it will stage a vehement agitation if the kar sevaks are not released.





"Is Pralhad Joshi a legal expert or legal luminary? Is he a court? Can Pralhad Joshi's statement be accepted as a quote from the Vedas? He is talking politically and not legally. Government abides by the law, the chief minister said. He explained that the state Home Minister G Parameshwara had ordered police officials to pursue and dispose of old cases. So the police rounded up people involved in old cases. Police have only obeyed the home minister's direction," he added.





To a question on Joshi's allegation that the government has stooped low by arresting the accused in a 31-year-old case, Siddaramaiah attributed Joshi's remarks to his "low-level mentality, because he is supporting criminals".





When asked why the police did not act when the non-bailable warrant was issued, he sought to know what was wrong in arresting them now.





"It's true that there was a delay in taking action but is there any rule that the arrests should not have happened?" the chief minister asked.





"What should be done to those who do wrong? Should they be freed just like that? We have directed (the police) to dispose of old cases. Accordingly, the police have taken action. We do not pursue the politics of vendetta or arrest innocent people," Siddaramaiah said. He clarified that the police action was based on the direction by the court.

