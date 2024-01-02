RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki' touches Rs 400-cr mark at global box office
January 02, 2024  18:38
image
Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki has crossed Rs 400 crore mark in gross worldwide collection, the makers said on Tuesday. 

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the comedy drama opened to mixed reviews upon its release on December 21. Red Chillies Entertainment, one of the production houses behind Dunki, shared the the movie has grossed Rs 400.40 crore in globally. 

"Our Banda and his ullu de patthe are reaching new heights at the Box Office with your endless love," the production banner posted on Instagram. 

Dunki, based on an illegal immigration technique 'donkey flight', also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover. 

The film is also presented by JIO Studios and Rajkumar Hirani Films. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Truckers' stir turns violent in Rajasthan; fuel rush across many states
Truckers' stir turns violent in Rajasthan; fuel rush across many states

Petrol pumps in many cities witnessed long queues on Tuesday as people came to fill up their vehicle tanks fearing shortage of fuel amid the protest by truck drivers against a provision in the new penal law on hit-and-run accident cases...

How suspended Sri Lanka Cricket will curb political interference
How suspended Sri Lanka Cricket will curb political interference

Suspended by the ICC for "political interference", Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) will soon introduce a new law to curb meddling of any sorts by people with considerable influence in the corridors of power.

Warner breaks silence: Full truth on ball-tampering saga
Warner breaks silence: Full truth on ball-tampering saga

Warner set new standards for explosive openers in his early years in the Test game

CBI closes IPL 2019 betting cases
CBI closes IPL 2019 betting cases

CBI had filed two FIRs in May 2022 against seven people in two cases related to alleged fixing of matches in IPL 2019.

Focus on pacers as Rohit seeks redemption in second Test
Focus on pacers as Rohit seeks redemption in second Test

A desperate India seek to restore parity against South Africa and remain consequential in the World Test Championship.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances