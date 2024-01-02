RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Sensex falls 379 pts on profit taking
January 02, 2024  16:19
Benchmark Sensex declined by 379 points on Tuesday due to profit-taking in bank and IT shares after recent sharp gains and fresh foreign fund outflows. 

 The 30-share BSE Sensex fell by 379.46 points or 0.53 per cent to settle at 71,892.48. During the day, it tumbled 658.2 points or 0.91 per cent to a low of 71,613.74. The broader Nifty declined by 76.10 points or 0.35 per cent to close at 21,665.80. As many as 31 Nifty shares declined while 19 advanced. 

 Among the Sensex firms, Kotak Mahindra Bank, UltraTech Cement, Mahindra & Mahindra, Larsen & Toubro, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Wipro and Hindustan Unilever were the major laggards. Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finance, Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finserv and Titan were among the winners.
